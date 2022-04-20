A Massachusetts man who led police on a chase last week from Westport, Mass., to North Stonington, Conn., will face charges in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts once he is transferred from custody in Connecticut.
Ian Grant, 36, of Darmouth, Mass., remains in custody in Connecticut in lieu of $1 million in bonds after he elected to challenge an extradition request. Grant has remained in custody since last Wednesday, when Massachusetts State Police said he set fire to his home before then leading officers on a chase that began in Jamestown, R.I., and ended when a Connecticut State Police SUV spun his truck around along Route 2 in North Stonington, trapping him in front of a tree off the side of the roadway.
Grant was eventually taken into custody following a short standoff. No injuries were reported.
In Connecticut, Grant was arraigned last Thursday on charges including reckless driving, interfering with police, engaging police in pursuit, failure to maintain proper lane and first degree reckless endangerment.
Grant, who suffers from mental health issues, according to court documents filed by his attorney, has entered a not guilty plea to all charges in Connecticut. He is due back in New London Superior Court on May 11, according to state judicial records.
Rhode Island State Police have since obtained warrants that will charge Grant with gun possession, felony assault and battery, eluding police and reckless driving. Meanwhile, officials with the Bristol County District Attorney's Office have said the Massachusetts State Police have also filed for a warrant that would charge Grant in New Bedford District Court with arson and burning the property of another.
According to state police reports from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, Grant set fire to his home on Prospect Street in Dartmouth before fleeing. State police attempted to stop him in Westport, where the police said he tried to run down officers and drove the wrong way on Interstate 195 to escape, at which time police called off the chase for safety reasons.
Rhode Island State Police later located Grant in Jamestown and engaged in a pursuit that traveled down Route 1 through Charlestown and Westerly, up Route 78 and onto Route 2 in Pawcatuck before coming to an end in North Stonington when he was stopped with a “pit” maneuver. Officers then surrounded his pickup truck and pulled him out of the driver’s side window.
Rhode Island State Police said he had shown a gun early in the pursuit — he was found in possession of an assault weapon, state police said — although Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said Grant did not show the gun at any point during his time in town.
Westerly police had attempted to deploy "stop sticks" meant to puncture the truck's tires, but Grant managed to either evade or navigate through them without stopping.
Following a tactical response that included use of tear gas, Grant was eventually subdued and taken into custody.
It is unclear with Grant challenging extradition exactly when he would return to face arraignment in either Rhode Island or Massachusetts.
