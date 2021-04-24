WESTERLY — The driver of a motorcycle was killed and his passenger seriously injured after the bike collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Shore and Langworthy Roads Saturday evening.
According to a release from Westerly Police, the department received a call at about 7:09 p.m. about the accident, and officers, along with Westerly Ambulance and Dunn's Corners Fire personnel were dispatched.
The operator of the motorcycle, a man, and his passenger, a woman, were both suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers started first aid until EMS and fire personnel arrived.
The man was taken to Westerly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The woman was transported via Life Star helicopter to the Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence, and her condition was not given by police.
The names of the victims were not released because next of kin hadn't been notified Saturday night. The operator of the pickup truck was not injured.
The accident is under investigation by the Westerly Police Accident Reconstruction Team. If you have any information about the accident, please contact the Westerly Police Department at 401-596-2022.
