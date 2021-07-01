RICHMOND — A man has died and a female passenger of his suffered serious injuries when the police said the driver of a large pickup truck lost control while driving along Kingstown Road Thursday, crossing lanes and striking the man's vehicle head-on
Richmond police, aided by members of the Carolina Fire Department, Hope Valley Wyoming Fire Department, Hope Valley Ambulance Corps and West Greenwich Ambulance , were called to the entrance of Richmond Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a serious crash.
The names of those involved were not released Thursday evening.
A preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the pickup truck, who was not seriously injured, was traveling eastbound on Kingstown Road when he lost control and crossed into the westbound lane. The collision caused the car heading westbound, which was carrying the two victims, to spin and come to a stop at the elementary school entrance.
Richmond police Sgt. Michael Lawing said first responders "assisted with extrication and treatment of the injured motorist." She was then taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, officials said.
"At this time, the names of the involved motorists are being withheld pending notification to next of kin and further investigation to try and ascertain the factors that led the operator of the pickup truck to lose control of his vehicle prior to the crash," Lawing said. "It appears at this time that the occupants of both vehicles were wearing their safety belts at the time of the collision."
— Jason Vallee
