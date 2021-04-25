N. STONINGTON — A man has died, a second adult suffered injuries and four children have been taken to the hospital after the police said a silver car and black SUV collided along Interstate 95 on Sunday afternoon.
Connecticut State Police said the crash, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. along I-95 North between exits 90 and 91, left both the SUV and car with extensive damage and led officers to close the highway. State police said the vehicles collided before then crashing into heavily wooded median.
Fire officials said that four children were also involved in the crash and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. The children did not appear to be seriously injured, officials said. The condition of the second adult was not available.
The crash left multiple lanes closed for several hours after police shut down the highway for a period to allow for response and investigation. Traffic was detoured off the highway at Exit 90 and motorists reported considerable gridlock throughout the afternoon and early evening.
Further details of the crash were not released Sunday.
— Jason Vallee
