STONINGTON — A Mystic gas station clerk is recovering from a stab wound and a 44-year-old who had recently been staying at a nearby hotel is facing charges after the police said the clerk was injured in a disturbance at the Whitehall Avenue gas station on Monday evening.
Stonington police arrested the suspect, Richard Almond, shortly after the Monday evening incident, which took place at the Mobil gas station, 66 Whitehall Ave. in Mystic. Almond, who is expected to face charges including assault, was held overnight and was expected to appear for arraignment in New London Superior Court on Tuesday once a formal list of charges was determined.
The clerk, a man who was not identified, suffered injuries but was conscious and alert following the incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital, the police said, but injuries were not life threatening and he was expected to make a full recovery.
Although Almond was held overnight, officials said Tuesday morning that police and staff with the New London State’s Attorney Office were still working together to determine a formal set of charges as of Tuesday morning. Almond was expected to face second-degree assault and other charges.
Officers were called to the Mobil around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a robbery that ended with a clerk being stabbed in the neck, according to scanner information released through Broadcastify that was shared in several social media forums. An investigation determined that there was no robbery, the police said, and the incident has since been classified “as a disturbance between a customer and a clerk.”
Stonington police said the department would not be releasing any further details regarding the location or extent of injuries.
The motivation for the attack and timeline also remain part of an ongoing investigation, the police said.
