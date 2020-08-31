STONINGTON — A resident of the Elm Tree Inn is facing charges after the police said he triggered an emergency response at the residential facility in late July by lighting off smoke bombs inside the building.
Stonington police said Juan Carlos Cruz Jr., 32, turned himself in last week after he was notified the department had a warrant for his arrest. Cruz was booked on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree breach of peace.
He was later released after posting a court-set bond, the police said, and is due in New London Superior Court for arraignment on Sept. 17.
Stonington officers obtained a warrant for Cruz following an investigation into a fire alarm activation that occurred during the overnight hours of July 29. The police said officers and members of the Pawcatuck Fire Department were called to the Elm Tree Inn, located at 98 W. Broad St., and found considerable smoke in the building.
An investigation determined that Cruz had set off several smoke bombs on the second- and third-floor hallways and common areas. The smoke bombs also forced residents to evacuate as a precaution, official said.
Stonington police were able to connect Cruz to the incident after obtaining video from several surveillance cameras showing him lighting the smoke bombs, officials said.
— Jason Vallee
