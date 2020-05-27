WESTERLY — A Pierce Street man is facing charges after the police said he attacked a neighbor with a knife Friday night after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend.
Westerly police charged the man, 31-year-old Jeffrey R. Dolloff Jr., with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Dolloff was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court and has been ordered held in lieu of a $10,000 surety bond in the case.
Westerly police said officers were called to Dolloff’s home around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a man with a knife.
The police said the victim, a 43-year-old man, told the police that he had recently moved to the apartment building and was at his truck when Dolloff approached him, getting uncomfortably close. The police said Dolloff’s girlfriend apologized, at which time Dolloff became angry and returned into the house. The victim told police he then came back out, flailing his arms at the victim while holding a knife and telling the victim he was “going to shank him.”
The police said although Dolloff accused the victim of sleeping with his girlfriend, the victim had just moved in and was unfamiliar with the couple prior to the incident.
The victim was able to use his truck doors to avoid contact, the police said, and was not injured.
Dolloff, who the police said was highly intoxicated, took off on foot. He was located a short time later along Industrial Avenue, but the police said the knife was not recovered.
According to state judicial records, Dolloff was presented as a violator as a result of the recent arrest. He was convicted in 2018 with forgery or fraudulent use of a credit card and pleaded nolo contendere to disorderly conduct following a February 2019 incident and remained on probation for those offenses.
Dolloff was held without bond as a violator and is expected to appear in Rhode Island Superior Court on June 8.
