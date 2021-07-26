STONINGTON — A 21-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges after the police said he used racial slurs and other derogatory language towards staff at a Pawcatuck hotel, then proceeded to challenge both staff and later police officers to a fight.
Stonington police charged the man, William J. Jordan, of Florence, Mass., with one count of second-degree breach of peace as a result of threats. Despite the challenges and disruptive behavior, the police said he was taken into custody without any significant further incident and no injuries were reported.
Jordan was later released on a $600 bond and is due in New London Superior Court for formal arraignment in August.
The police said an investigation found that Jordan was staying as a guest at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Liberty Street when he became disruptive. Hotel staff told officers that Jordan was intoxicated and had repeatedly come out of his room wearing only shorts, making aggressive statements and being disruptive to both staff and guests.
Jordan was told several times to stay in his room, the police said, but refused and challenged several staff members to fight. He had also used racially-charged language towards a Black staff member, multiple witnesses said, and became more belligerent when asked to leave. The police said he also initially challenged officers to fight when they arrived before being taken into custody.
— Jason Vallee
