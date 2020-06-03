With the nation in a state of civil unrest following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being held down by an officer's knee in Minneapolis, local and state police have spoken out to condemn the officers' actions, discourage rioting and promote community unity and partnerships between law enforcement.
Protesters have filled downtown communities nationwide in the past week, with many holding signs saying "I can't breathe" or other reminders of police brutality in recent years. The nationwide reaction has led to protests locally as well, including on the steps of the U.S. Post Office in Westerly over the weekend and in downtown Mystic on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the latter gathering drawing more than 50 people.
Both protests were peaceful, police in each community said, but the atmosphere has created a need for law enforcement leaders in the region to reach out and encourage residents to take a stand, but to do so safely and peacefully.
"We have seen the same videos that the public has and as soon as I watched it, I had a feeling this was going to spark outrage. It's clear these officers were not acting within their training," said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. "It was disturbing and difficult to watch, and right away several of the officers said they were hearing comments from the public."
Lacey said the officers spoke about what they heard and determined that it was necessary to come forward and let the community know, "we're with you."
So Lacey instructed his officers to work alongside protesters in downtown Westerly on Saturday, an effort that helped form a few connections amid the present tension, as well as issuing a statement on Facebook to denounce the actions of the four officers involved in Floyd's death.
"It was the right thing to do," Lacey said of his reaching out to the public on Facebook. "There was a lot of emotion involved, and it was important to reinforce that we support our community and do not condone the actions of those officers."
Westerly issued a statement on social media Sunday, one of the first in the region, while both Stonington and Town of Groton police issued their own statements on Monday.
'Inexcusable'
In a message to the Stonington community, Police Chief J. Darren Stewart strongly condemned the police officers' actions in Minneapolis — as well as the inaction of those officers — and urged the community and his own officers to speak up.
"As a police officer and chief, the sight of George Floyd suffering and dying at the hands of police is sickening and horrifying," Stewart said. "We condemn both the actions and inactions of these officers. It is inexcusable. The police cannot stay silent when we witness such unjust acts."
Across the Mystic River, Town of Groton Police Chief Louis J. Fusaro issued a similar statement on Facebook later Monday afternoon that promised to improve the department's transparency and work to constantly grow and improve with the community.
Fusaro urged residents to remain peaceful, but encouraged them to let their voices be heard. He said the department would continue to work with the community as a partner and would do everything it can to assure that officers would adhere to their oath to uphold the law and act with human decency.
"We believe in establishing a culture of integrity, trust and transparency. We will maintain high ethical and moral standards," Fusaro said. "We believe in treating people with dignity and respect. We recognize that our community is diverse and we shall carry out our duties honoring and embracing that diversity. This is the true essence of community."
Lacey said from a local perspective, it was important for the region's chiefs to get ahead of concerns and make sure the messages being sent through the nationwide protests were being heard. By acknowledging the concerns, officers at all three departments said they can begin to establish a dialogue with local residents and hopefully avoid the riots and looting that have struck other parts of the nation.
State agencies join response
The effort to reach out to their communities didn't go unnoticed, and by Tuesday both the Rhode Island Police Chiefs' Association and Connecticut Police Chiefs Association had each released their own statements on the events that continue to unfold around the country.
The Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association on Tuesday issued a scathing review of the officers implicated in the incident, with retired Little Compton police chief and RIPCA Executive Director Sidney Wordell writing that the actions of the officers were "outrageous, deeply disturbing, abusive, criminal, and inconsistent with the oath" taken by law enforcement agents.
“The unlawful actions by the officers in Minneapolis have tarnished the trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” he said.
Keith Mello, president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association and chairman of the Connecticut's Police Officers Standards and Training Council, said it wasn't just the actions of those involved that was disturbing. He said it was difficult as a professional to see the inaction by the other officers, especially as it relates to stopping the abuse.
"Of equal concern is the lack of intervention by other officers on the scene," he said. 'We are reminded that we are leaders in our communities, especially during a time of crisis. Our oath and our ethics require us to act whenever we are witnessing an unjust act, even by another police officer."
Looting not tolerated
While the scope of the statements focused more heavily on the concerns over police brutality, both associations also took the opportunity to criticize rioting and looting. The groups, which represent numerous departments in both states, said use of criminal behavior in response to violence is counterproductive and creates more problems than solutions.
Each organization encouraged protesters to remain peaceful as they exercise their rights, and to speak out if other protesters are going beyond that.
The local protests have not led to any reported incidents of violence, looting or riots, and local police said that for the safety of everyone in the community, it is important to take a stance against such behavior.
“To those individuals and groups that gather to have their voices heard, we are with you! To those who chose to cause harm for your own gain, we stand united to defeat you," the letter said.
“We have a long way to go, but our relationships with our stakeholders in peace and equality will prevail."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.