A nationwide collection in October 2019 led to the disposal of more than 92,000 pounds of unused and unwanted medications in New England alone, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement administration. With a limited spring collection this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, officials across the region anticipate an even bigger collection when National Drug Take Back Day returns on Saturday.
Westerly, Stonington and Hopkinton police and state troopers in both Rhode Island and Connecticut will all take part in the annual collection. The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be the 19th collection through the program in the past decade and includes over 600 collection sites throughout New England, operated by local law enforcement agencies and other community partners.
Richmond and Charlestown police are not included in the list of participants, but officials in each town said the department's offer secure drop box locations at the departments which are available 24 hours per day, seven days per week that residents are encouraged to use. Drop boxes are also available at the Westerly, Stonington and Hopkinton police departments as well.
The disposal service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said earlier this year that the collection serves as part of an ongoing effort to prevent abuse. The agency has partnered with Walmart in the past and has used the event to help raise awareness in the community, he said.
"The most important part of these events are awareness," Lacey said during a previous event. "The more you can spread word about the dangers of keeping unused medications or disposing of them improperly, the more we can do as a community to keep these drugs out of kids' hands or out of our rivers and sewers."
During the October 2019 collection, local police combined to turn over several hundred pounds of medications from the region, including 179.5 pounds from Westerly, 85.5 pounds from Richmond, 57 pounds from Hopkinton and 249.5 pounds from Stonington.
Those seeking to dispose of unwanted medications may drop off prescription and over the counter drugs, controlled substances, pet medicines, vaping devices and cartridges. Items such as needles, aerosols and inhalers, lotions or creams, personal care products and medical waste will not be accepted.
To find a location for Saturday's event, or for more information on the National Drug Take Back program, visit https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.
