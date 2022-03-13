PROVIDENCE — State troopers in Rhode Island will be getting a $3,000 stipend for wearing body cameras, under their new labor agreement.
The state’s deal with Rhode Island State Police troopers includes the one-time payment to compensate for added duties related to the cameras, The Providence Journal reported. A union for state troopers ratified the agreement on Friday.
Alana O’Hare, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, said a recent pilot program revealed that the body cameras added to troopers’ duties.
The camera program “represents a change in working conditions and adds additional duties and responsibilities to today’s troopers and police officers,” O’Hare told The Journal.
Last year, McKee signed a law to provide funding to equip all of the state’s uniformed officers with body cameras.
It was expected to cost $3 million a year over about five years, with an initial rollout to 1,700 patrol officers during the first year.
The new contract with troopers promises to pay the full $3,000 in “the second full pay period following ratification,” according to The Journal.
The agreement also includes pay increases of 2.5% for each year of the contract, and it provides time-and-a-half pay for troopers during public emergencies or when state offices are closed.
The McKee administration separately granted $3,000 in bonuses to members of Rhode Island’s largest union for state employees.
The bonuses initially were to be reserved for those who received COVID-19 vaccinations, but they were later awarded to all workers as retention bonuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.