FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump's countersuit against columnist E. Jean Carroll who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that Trump can't claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)