A Jamaican man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a lottery-based scam that law enforcement officials said he and others used to defraud an elderly Mystic resident of nearly $1.2 million over a three-year period.
Court records show that 35-year-old Stieve Fernandez pleaded guilty Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Fernandez, who has been in federal custody since his May 2019 arrest, is due before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport for sentencing on April 29.
According to court documents, an FBI investigation into complaints of fraud led law enforcement to find that between 2015 to 2018, Fernandez and others, including co-defendants Minique Morris and Horace Crooks, had used a lottery-based scam to target and receive multiple payments from an elderly resident of Mystic. Officials said that through the scam efforts, the victim was defrauded of $1,196,207.
“As part of their scheme, Fernandez spoke to the victim on the telephone and used various pseudonyms, including ‘Damian Jackson,’ ‘Jesse Jackson,’ and ‘Huckleberry Finn,’” court records said. “During the phone calls, Fernandez falsely claimed that the victim had won a lottery or sweepstakes and was required to pay fees purportedly to cover taxes, insurance, handling and other charges related to the winnings.”
During the course of the ongoing scam, the investigation determined that Fernandez directed the victim to pay fees in various ways, including by mailing checks and money orders to Morris in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, and to Crooks in Orlando, Fla.; wiring funds to bank accounts controlled by Morris and Crooks; and purchasing and sending precious metals products to Morris and Crooks.
Fernandez instructed his co-conspirators how to transfer the money taken through fraud to him in Argentina or Jamaica, where Fernandez lived.
In this and other lottery scams, officials said a perpetrator convinces a victim that he or she has won a lottery or sweepstakes, but needs to make certain payments before they will be able to collect any winnings.
Following the FBI investigation, a grand jury in New Haven returned a 10-count indictment in October 2018 charging Fernandez, Morris and Crooks with conspiracy and fraud offenses. Fernandez was arrested in Jamaica on May 9, 2019, and extradited to the U.S., where he has remained in federal custody.
Rise in scams
The Justice Department has reported an uptick in fraud and scam-based crimes over the course of the pandemic, especially as scammers target those receiving stimulus-based payments.
The department has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The hotline is staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers.
Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller.
The hotline’s toll free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).
