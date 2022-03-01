STONINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate the events leading to the death of a 91-year-old man who lived in the StoneRidge complex after he was struck by a plow truck Friday morning.
Stonington police and a regional accident reconstruction team that includes local officers and personnel from the Groton Town, Groton City and Ledyard police departments are continuing to investigate the death of Chester D. Andrews, a StoneRidge resident, at the retirement community on Jerry Browne Road in Mystic around 7:45 a.m. Friday.
The police confirmed that Andrews, who was identified Monday, was struck by a plow truck driven by 27-year-old Justin Best of Naugatuck, Conn. Best is an employee with Ultimate Professional Grounds Management of Wolcott, which is contracted to provide snow-removal services at the complex.
According to police, the incident occurred during the height of the storm and was reported immediately.
Emergency responders attempted to aid Andrews and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted by the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause of death in the coming weeks, officials said.
Additional details of the incident have not been released. The results of the investigation will determine whether charges need to be filed, the police said.
