HOPKINTON — If you are one of those who has traditionally just left your keys and valuables in your car, Hopkinton police are urging you to take further precautions in order to avoid falling victim to theft.
The Hopkinton Police Department, which delivered the warning via Facebook on Thursday, is the latest agency to issue an alert to the public following a rash of local thefts. Police Capt. Mark Carrier said Monday that in just 24-hours prior to the warning, the department had taken approximately a half dozen reports from town residents indicating that valuables or other items were taken from their car.
In each of the cases, which were reported in a rural section of town located off Route 138, Carrier said it appeared that the victim had left the car doors unlocked or windows open with valuables inside.
"For many of those people, they have never had to really consider locking their car like that before because they live in a section of town that has always been quiet," Carrier said. "These are not cases of neighborhood kids looking for some spare change or a pack of cigarettes, but out-of-towners coming in with the purpose of finding unlocked cars, and if keys are left inside then they will often take the car itself."
For police throughout the region, such pattern of thefts have been a problem during the spring and summer months.
In Westerly and Stonington, police reported a rash of similar rash of thefts at the end of June and beginning of July that included both theft of vehicles and burglaries from cars. In those cases, police in each town also reported that the vast majority appeared to involve cars that were left unlocked. In cases where the car was stolen, police said suspects utilized a key fob system and owners had left the key fob inside the car prior to the theft. Other items stolen from cars included pocketbooks, wallets and gift cards.
Stonington also reported several similar thefts in May as well, and Ledyard police have indicated a rash on incidents in their community over the past few weeks as well.
Carrier said it appears the thefts are perpetrated by a group coming from out-of-town, if not from out-of-state. He said they specifically target areas that are less dense and not well-lit, often located just off a main road, and first attempt to take the car if they can get it started quickly, before rummaging through vehicles if they cannot.
"We have seen this across the region in recent years, though we had been fortunate not to have any reported cases until very recently," Carrier said. "As they have been here before, we are warning residents that they will likely return."
Those throughout the region are encouraged to always lock their cars and homes, and to never leave valuables in plain view. Whenever possible, Carrier said residents should remove their valuables from the car, especially overnight.
Carrier also encouraged those who see suspicious vehicles in their neighborhood consider reporting them immediately. He said it is easier to catch them in the act then to learn about the activity only after a theft has been committed.
"We would rather respond and determine it is nothing than to hear from someone after a theft that something wasn't right," he said. "Let's be honest, nothing will ruin your day like waking up for work only to find that your ride is gone."
