HOPKINTON — The police department is partnering with MADD Rhode Island and law enforcement across the state to make sure the stories of DUI victims like Tori Lynn Andreozzi are not forgotten.
Andreozzi’s whole life changed when, at the age of 12, she was struck by a drunk driver in 2003. Then a seventh-grade student at Deering Middle School in West Warwick, Andreozzi suffered from a life-altering traumatic brain injury that rendered her immobile. The crash meant a big change for Andreozzi, who was a World Champion in karate and had previously been active in music, art and dance.
This week, Hopkinton Police Sgt. Ryan Percival will honor Andreozzi as the department partners with over a dozen other law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island to participate in the 2020 MADD RI honor patrols, an awareness campaign as part of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement in the state. The program is also sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The enforcement, which Westerly police are also taking part in, began on Dec. 18 and will continue through the end of the year.
According to a press release from MADD RI, the purpose of the program is to honor victims who lost their lives, or who were tragically injured, due to impaired driving crashes. These "honor patrols" will help raise public awareness on how drunk and drugged drivers can affect families forever.
There will be 30 patrols in total over the course of the holiday season, according to MADD RI Executive Director Sean Cassidy.
“These selfish crimes are 100% preventable,” Cassidy said. “These extra patrols should act as a deterrent to those who would be impaired drivers because they will see you before you see them. Law enforcement officers will have zero tolerance for those who drink and decide to drive.”
For more information including Andreozzi’s story, visit torilynnfoundation.org. Police also ask that if you are planning to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, that you make plans to do so safely.
“We would like to remind everyone that choosing to get behind the wheel while intoxicated is a choice, a choice that could result in the loss of your life or someone else's,” Hopkinton police said in a press release.
