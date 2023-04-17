PROVIDENCE — A Hopkinton man who pleaded guilty in November to having hundreds of pornographic images and videos depicting children will serve six years in prison for his role in the distribution of child pornography online.
Christopher Leherissier, 34, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith to serve 72 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. The former Hopkinton resident was already in state custody at the time of his indictment last fall, federal officials said.
Court records show that while Leherisser was awaiting trial in Rhode Island on two unrelated cases of possession of child pornography, he admitted to a federal judge he had committed the alleged violations. He formally entered a guilty plea on Nov. 15, 2022, to charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
“Leherissier admitted that in February 2021, he uploaded video files of child pornography involving prepubescent children via an account on the online messenger application Kik, which he managed and used to store child pornography,” said a press release from U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
During the investigation, court documents said that members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force identified the IP address, email address, and a Kik account Leherissier had used to upload images of child pornography. The task force found 160 images and 124 videos of child pornography stored on a mobile device and a hard drive seized from Leherisser, as well as another 80 additional images and 101 videos of child pornography stored in two email accounts that he controlled.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that at the time of his arrest, Leherissier was already on pretrial for two unrelated cases pending in Rhode Island state court.
Court records show that the first Rhode Island case involved charges of soliciting a minor and disseminating indecent materials to that minor in early 2020. Later that same year, court records said an investigation found he was in possession of child pornography which was stored in a DropBox account, as well as on his personal electronic devices.
In addition to the prison sentence, Leherisser was also ordered to pay mandated restitution of $3,000 to each of eight identified victims who appear in images and videos shared by Leherisser and have sought restitution.
