RICHMOND — A 23-year-old Hopkinton man is facing charges after the police said he pulled a handgun on another driver along Interstate 95 and had been driving aggressively and inappropriately around cars at high speeds on Sunday afternoon.
Richmond police charged the man, Andrew Cipolla, with felony assault with a firearm and reckless driving. He was arraigned by a bail commissioner and later released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, court records show.
According to a Richmond police report, police had received reports of a road rage incident that had just occurred along I-95 South around 2:45 p.m. The police said that according to callers, Cipolla had been driving erratically at high speeds, swerving in between traffic and traveling in the breakdown lane to pass cars.
One caller reported that during the incident Cipolla had pointed a gun in his direction and as the two were getting off the highway at Exit 3, Cipolla had pulled beside the caller and pointed the gun at his driver’s side window.
Cipolla had pulled into the front parking lot of the Richmond Police Department where he was stopped and removed from his car by officers. A search led police to discover a 9mm pistol and ammunition, which was stored for safekeeping. The police said Cipolla had active permits allowing him to carry a concealed firearm in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
The case has been referred to Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening in early 2022.
