RICHMOND — A 20-year-old Hopkinton man is facing charges after the police said he had a sexual encounter with a minor.
Richmond police charged the man, Dylan J. Jarrett, of 41 Oak St., turned himself in Tuesday evening on one count of third-degree sexual assault.
The charges stem from a complaint made earlier this year that resulted in an investigation. The police obtained a warrant after indicating that on at least one occasion, Jarrett was involved in a sexual encounter in the town of Richmond with someone known to him between the ages of 14 and 17.
Details of the incident including the nature of the encounter, were not released.
Jarrett was arraigned before a bail commissioner and released on a promise to appear in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on July 2.
— Jason Vallee
