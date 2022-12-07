A 53-year-old Hopkinton man is facing charges after the FBI’s Boston Division obtained a warrant connecting him with crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 riot.
The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force in Rhode Island arrested William B. Cotton on Wednesday on charges stemming from the Capitol riot. Cotton was arraigned on charges including entering and remaining in a federal building, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a federal building, disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.
With Cotton’s arrest, the FBI has now charged three Rhode Island residents and the Boston Division has charged 18 individuals from across New England.
An arrest report provided by the U.S. Department of Justice said Cotton was identified as a possible suspect in December 2021 after a third party came forward to report that they were able to identify him in a photograph issued to the public seeking assistance.
“During the investigation, the FBI made contact with a third-party who has personal knowledge of Cotton,” the arrest report said. “The third-party positively identified Cotton as the individual shown in each still-shot.”
The FBI said that shortly before entering the U.S. Capitol Building, Cotton is visible in an open-source video standing in a large group of rioters on the West Terrace of the Capitol grounds. At approximately 2:50 p.m., Cotton entered through the Senate wing door behind a group of rioters that had just breached this entrance.
Once inside, he moved towards the center of the room where he stood and was observed making a phone call before then turning his cell phone horizontally and appears to take either a photograph or video.
Around 2:55, the FBI said Cotton took part in a crowd chant saying “traitor.” He then remained in the Senate wing until 3:01 p.m.; moved to the center of the building and towards the crypt before then reappearing on video at the wing entrance around 3:05 p.m. He remained there until U.S. Capitol Police began corralling everyone outside of the building at 3:16 p.m. and left out the Senate wing door.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Cotton has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
The Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs has created a webpage where media can track the charging and arrest of defendants in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The website includes defendants’ names, charges, case status, and court case numbers. The web page can be found at https://www.justice.gov/opa/investigations-regarding-violence-capitol.
Witnesses or those who have any information on the individuals pictured on our website are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
