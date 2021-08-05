RICHMOND — Police have filed charges against a Hopkinton man that officers said “was driving with reckless disregard for others” just prior to a crash on July 1 that led to the death of a 73-year-old attorney and seriously injured his wife.
The man, 40-year-old Rosheed F. Faison, of 78 Spring St., was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court Thursday on one count of driving to endanger resulting in death and a second count of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.
The charges stem from a crash in front of the entrance to the Richmond Elementary School on Kingstown Road on the afternoon of July 1. Richmond police said an investigation determined that Faison, who was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram, was traveling east on Route 138 when he lost control rounding a lefthand curve and crossed the double-yellow center line.
The loss of control led Faison to crash head-on into a 2019 Suburu Outback driven by Attorney H. Jefferson “Jeff” Melish, causing fatal injuries to Melish and leaving his wife, 74-year-old passenger Joanne Melish, with serious injuries.
In a press release Thursday, Det. John Arnold said the Richmond Police Department conducted an investigation that included witness interviews, security camera reviews and seizure of “black boxes” from both the pickup truck and Outback.
The data revealed that “Mr. Faison operated his vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others, causing the crash which resulted in the death of Mr. Melish and serious bodily injuries suffered by Mrs. Melish,” the press release said.
Faison turned himself in without incident, the police said. He did not enter a plea during his initial hearing and was released on a promise to appear in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening in November.
Members of the Rhode Island State Police assisted in the investigation.
