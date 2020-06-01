HOPKINTON — First responders provided aid to a hiker who broke her leg Sunday afternoon, using a Stokes basket to help carry her to safety.
Members of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department and Hope Valley Ambulance Squad Inc. were called to Camp Yawgoog in the Rockville section of Hopkinton Sunday shortly after 2 p.m. with reports of a hiker who had broken her leg.
Fire officials said fire and EMS units arrived and were able to hike out to the female, who was unable to walk and was located approximately one mile from the entrance. She was then provided with medical assistance, and responders were able to stabilize her leg before using a Stokes basket to carry her from the wooded area.
The agencies were assisted in the response by rangers with the Yawgoog Scout Reservation.
The name and age of the hiker were not released.
— Jason Vallee
