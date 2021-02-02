HOPKINTON — A local dog is getting a second chance at life after he was pulled from the waters of a river off Arcadia Road Monday after falling through the ice.
Hope Valley-Wyoming firefighters were called to the area of Wood River off Arcadia Road around 8:20 a.m. Firefighters used a survival suit to enter the water and pull the dog, which was five feet from shore, quickly to safety.
“The pup was cold and wet but neither dog nor rescuer were injured,” the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department said in a Facebook post shared Monday afternoon. “The pup is inside getting warmed up as of this post.”
“Outstanding work by our firefighters to rapidly assess the situation, put on the proper protective equipment and making a quick save,” Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Chief Justin Lee said in the post.
— Jason Vallee
