WESTERLY — Two teenagers from the greater Hartford area are facing charges after the police said a patrol officer found them following a stolen car in an unregistered van containing items that were taken from other cars in the community.
Now police are investigating whether they were have been involved in a string of car thefts across the region over the past several months.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the two boys, ages 17 and 16, were taken into custody just before 3 a.m. Monday after they were seen on Watch Hill Road following two high-end vehicles, including a BMW that was taken from the driveway of a Watch Hill home.
"We do believe these kids were involved in the theft of a car and are investigating further to determine if there is any connection to the other recent thefts in our area," Lacey said. "The case remains under investigation, but we do anticipate there will be additional charges if a connection can be made."
The 17-year-old, who was driving the van, was charged with receiving stolen goods, driving without a license, obstructing an officer, and possession of prohibited weapons other than a firearm. He was also charged with several motor vehicle infractions, the police said.
The 16-year-old was charged with receiving stolen goods and possession of prohibited weapons other than a firearm, as well as possession of marijuana.
Police did not release the identity of the two teenagers because both are juveniles. The case has been referred to Rhode Island Family Court as a juvenile matter.
According to police, an officer was stationed at the corner of Avondale Road near Watch Hill Road when the two high-end cars and a 2005 Toyota Sienna passed by consecutively. The officer, aware of recent thefts that had occurred around 3 a.m. previously, began to follow the cars and determined the Sienna was not registered or insured.
The Sienna attempted to lose the officer while maintaining the speed limit, the police said, making several turns before the officer was able to initiate a traffic stop on Winnapaug Road. The police said the 17-year-old was driving despite not having a license and the boys immediately claimed that the minivan belonged to the 17-year-old's aunt, but the boys were unable to provide her name or or address.
Inside the car, police found stolen credit cards, a Medicare card and an AARP card belonging to a victim on Lawton Avenue. The victim was unaware the items had been stolen until police called to ask. Officers also seized several gift cards believed to have been taken from local cars, as well as a knife and several razor blades.
The police said the 17-year-old's mother, who is from Hartford, had come to pick the boys up and admitted to officers she had allowed her son to drive the van, despite the lack of registration and fact that he had no license. She was charged with permitting a juvenile to drive an unregistered motor vehicle, permitting an unauthorized person to drive and was cited for parties to offenses as a result of her permission to her son leading to other crimes, the police said.
Lacey said while this was occurring, the police found the stolen BMW abandoned with all doors left open and the key inside on West Beach Street.
Lacey said there is evidence the two may have been involved in additional thefts across the region and noted that, if connected, police would seek that the boys be charged to "the fullest extent of the law."
For police in Westerly, Hopkinton and Stonington, the arrests come following a sudden rise in thefts from cars and stolen cars over the summer. Westerly police reported that since June 15, 16 cars had been reported stolen and at least 33 burglaries from cars had also occurred. In September, Stonington police reported 30 cars were entered in a single night.
In all cases, the police said cars entered were left unlocked and the cars taken had the keys left inside.
"We are continuing to encourage all residents to remain vigilant and to remove valuables and lock their cars," Lacey said. "If you see something that doesn't look right, call the police."
