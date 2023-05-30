WESTERLY — A 60-year-old Hartford man has died after the police said he drowned on Sunday after losing his footing while wading through strong undercurrents at Misquamicut State Beach.
Westerly police said the man, who was not identified, had been visiting the beach with his daughter and had entered the water “for a quick dip” when the incident occurred. Lifeguards initiated CPR immediately and medical services were then taken over by Westerly Ambulance Corps personnel.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said he was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
“A lifeguard on duty saw that he was facedown and after just a few seconds, it triggered a full response,” Gingerella said. “The lifeguard was able to pull him quickly from the water with the help of beachgoers and they started attempting life-saving measures.”
According to police and fire reports, emergency officials responded to Atlantic Avenue in the area of Paddy’s Beach Club around 2 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning with CPR in progress. A preliminary investigation determined that the man, who was visiting the shoreline with his daughter, had waded into knee-high water in an area to the left of the business just before he was found unconscious.
The investigation determined that the man, who the police described as having mobility difficulties that required he often walk with a cane, had likely stepped on soft ground, slipping and being pulled out by a strong undertow. The police said there was no indication that alcohol was a factor and the incident occurred within the public section of the state beach.
“In this case, it seems he got dragged out by the current and the lifeguards reacted immediately. There was little they could have done,” Gingerella said.
The name of the victim will eventually be released, the police said, but officers were still in the process of trying to reach other members of his family as of Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.