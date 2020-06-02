WESTERLY — Police seized a gun from a first-floor resident at Babcock Village Monday afternoon after complaints from an employee of the apartment complex, who discovered it when she was called to the man's room.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the Babcock Village Apartments on Cross Street around 2:30 p.m. Monday after the employee learned that the man had a firearm. The police said the employee called officers after she went to the room at the man's request and saw a .32-caliber Remington semi-automatic handgun.
Numerous units responded and secured the building, evacuating residents in surrounding apartments as a precaution, but Lacey said no threats were ever made and no one was injured.
"We spoke with the man, who officers were familiar with, and he was cooperative and agreed to turn over the gun," he said. "There was concern because of recent history, but the entire response lasted about 30 minutes and residents were able to return to their rooms as soon as it was done."
According to a police report, the manager called police immediately upon finding the gun. She told officers that she had been called by the man, who complained when she arrived at his room that people "kept leaving drugs," even though she was unable to find any. The police said he then pulled out a bag and opened it, exposing the gun and telling her he intended to "unload it to give to her."
Once the scene was secure and the employee and nearby residents were safe, Lacey said a department negotiator spoke with the man and determined the case to be a mental health issue. The police said the negotiator was able to arrange for safe surrender of the firearm without incident.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital and admitted for mental health evaluation and treatment, Lacey said. He remained committed at the hospital as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Police seized the firearm, as well as ammunition and a small amount of methamphetamine, Lacey said.
"The investigation is still ongoing, but we do anticipate there will be charges," Lacey said. "We expect to charge him with gun and drug offenses once he is no longer at the hospital for treatment, if only to get him some help."
According to police, the incident was the second in as many days for the man. The police responded to the man's apartment the night before for a different mental health issue, Lacey said, and he was eventually taken to a nearby hospital.
The police said the man called 911 around 6 p.m. Sunday and told dispatchers that there was "someone outside my window pointing a gun at me." Officers responded but found no evidence of a gunman and learned upon speaking with the man that he had used methamphetamines.
Lacey said the man was taken to an area hospital, but was later released and returned to Babcock Village. The police said an investigation Monday determined that, after returning home, the suspect had seen the person with a gun again and told officers he "shot at them to get them to go away."
"The bullet went through his window and from what we can tell, almost right into the ground outside," Lacey said. "He had fired after allegedly seeing this person, but the window blinds were closed at the time."
Lacey said further investigation has determined that the man was convicted of a felony offense in the early 1990s and was not legally allowed to own a gun. He said police are still trying to determine where and how he had acquired it.
The incident comes less than six months after 66-year-old Joseph Giachello, then a resident of the complex, open fired a .38-caliber revolver in the main office on Dec. 19, killing the office manager and injuring the facility manager and a resident. Giachello then returned to his room and took his own life, the police said.
"We don't want to minimize it, but there were no apparent dangers to the residents or manager. People are on edge, especially after what happened last December, and we are going to investigate any concerns that they may bring forward," he said.
