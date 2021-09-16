HOPKINTON — A 33-year-old Groton woman who was working as a live-in caregiver for a Panciera Lane resident is facing charges after the police said she took a shotgun belonging to her employer while intoxicated and fired several rounds toward the tree line outside his home during the early morning hours, waking neighbors in the process.
Hopkinton police on Tuesday served a warrant charging the woman, Cikizwa Nkonzombi, with possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a violent crime, firing in a compact area, carrying a weapon while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. She was arraigned later that day and was initially held after failing to post a $7,500 surety bond.
Rhode Island judicial records show that Nkonzombi was later able to post bond and has since been released.
Hopkinton police said this week that the charges stem from an incident that took place around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 10. The police said an investigation determined that Nkonzombi had been drinking and took a shotgun without permission that was in her employer’s home and went outside. She fired several rounds into the tree line, the police said, which put several neighboring homes at risk of being struck.
No injuries or damage was reported.
The police said officers received multiple calls, but Nkonzombi’s boyfriend showed up before officers arrived and was able to defuse the situation, taking Nkonzombi away by car. She was later located at a Groton motel and was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police.
Connecticut court records show that Nkonzombi was charged in February 2019 with second-degree assault after she stabbed her then-boyfriend during a domestic dispute. She later pleaded guilty and served an 18-month sentence.
Nkonzombi previously worked for the Hopkinton man while employed full-time, but was fired from her job after the 2019 arrest. After serving her sentence, Hopkinton police said she was hired back by the man.
Following the Sept. 10 incident, Hopkinton police said the man she had been caring for and his family had informed Nkonzombi that she would not be given another chance and was not welcome back.
Nkonzombi is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on Oct. 26.
