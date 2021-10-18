STONINGTON — A 52-year-old Groton man is facing charges including DUI after police were forced to box him in when he drove recklessly through the pedestrian walks and parking lot at Olde Mistick Village earlier this month while dragging a street sign and pole from his car.
Stonington police charged the man, Shennecosset Road resident David Christopher Kennedy, with driving under the influence and reckless driving. Kennedy was later released on a promise to appear.
Police were called to the village parking lot around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 after receiving numerous calls from patrons reporting an erratic driving who was dragging a street sign while circling the lot in his car. Callers reported making several efforts to stop him, but were unable to do so.
When officers arrived, the police said Kennedy was still driving through the parking lot with "the sign still lodged under the vehicle and pieces of the damaged vehicle hanging on the ground." Officers were able to conduct a maneuver to box his car in and he was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, before being taken into custody without further incident.
An investigation determined that Kennedy had driven through several signs at Olde Mistick Village before then entering the interior of the village with his car by driving along the pedestrian walkways.
He proceeded to drive through the pedestrian-only trails in the village before returning to the parking lot where he was finally intercepted, the police said.
Kennedy is due in New London Superior Court on Nov. 17 for formal arraignment on the charges, Connecticut court records show.
