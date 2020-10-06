WESTERLY — A Groton man is facing charges after the police said he struck an 8-inch curb in the McQuade's Marketplace parking lot early Monday evening, causing his car to become immobile after balancing on the curb itself — all while driving with a blood alcohol limit believed to be more than four times the legal limit.
Westerly police took the driver, 67-year-old Groton resident John J. Connolly, into custody around 5:30 p.m. after an officer witnessed the incident first-hand. Connolly was arraigned in Fourth Division District Court Tuesday morning on one count of driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content.
He was also referred to the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal on one count of refusal to submit to a chemical test and for other moving violations.
Connolly was later released after posting a $5,000 surety bond, court records show.
According to a Westerly police report, Connolly was driving a bright orange 2009 Ford Mustang and had stopped at McQuade's on Main Street and parked in the lot to use the store. After making a purchase, the police said he got in and proceeded to drive over a curb separating the lower lot from a second-level parking lot for E-Z Midway Liquors.
The incident caused the back tires of the car to lift off the ground, trapping the the rear-wheel drive car on the curb. The car sustained minor damage and was later towed from the scene, the police said.
As the incident was occurring, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said an officer on routine patrol watched Connolly attempting to drive the car off the curb as several witnesses attempted to stop him. The police said he was uncooperative with both bystanders, who were worried his efforts would cause a second crash, and officers who were now attempting to stop him.
Connolly showed signs of intoxication and was arrested after he was unable to take a field sobriety test. Lacey said while at the police station, he initially refused to take a breathalyzer test, leading to the additional charge.
Around 9:30 p.m., however, officers convinced Connolly for medical reasons after he still showed heavy signs of intoxication. The effort led officers to find he was still maintaining a blood alcohol content level of .303, nearly four times the legal limit, even though he had been in custody for four hours.
"The breathalyzer was taken not for the case, but because we were concerned about his health," Lacey said. "This was a level of intoxication we do not see very often, and (Connolly) is lucky he did not experience more serious issues."
For Connolly, the arrest marks his third for attempting to evade responsibility in a crash since mid-June.
Connecticut judicial records show that he was charged with evading responsibility in a crash and driving without insurance following a June 26 in Groton. He was charged with a second count of evading responsibility again after leaving the scene of a separate crash on July 31, records show.
He was released after both incidents and is due in New London Superior Court for arraignment in each case later this year.
