HOPKINTON — The cause of an early Monday rollover crash that left a 48-year-old Groton man with serious injuries remains unknown and a police investigation is ongoing, officials said Wednesday.
The victim, who was the only person involved in the one-car crash, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by ambulance following the 2:15 a.m. incident, Hopkinton police said, and continues to recover after suffering undisclosed injuries.
Hopkinton Police Detective John Forbes said officers, firefighters with both the Ashaway and Hope Valley-Wyoming fire departments and personnel with Hope Valley Ambulance were called to Main Street for reports of a one car rollover.
Forbes said a preliminary investigation determined that the victim, who has not been identified, was driving along Main Street when his Honda Fit left the roadway and struck a culvert. The impact caused the car to lose balance and sent it rolling onto its side, the police said.
The victim became trapped inside the car as a result of heavy damage and firefighters initiated a rescue response. Using the jaws of life, Forbes said the man was extricated from the car in approximately 20 minutes and then taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The car, which was considered to be likely totaled, was later towed from the scene.
The exact cause of the crash remains unclear. Forbes said the case remains under investigation and further details could not be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.