A statewide grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man on murder charges after he was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a woman along Biscuit City Road in September.
Members of the Rhode Island grand jury last week indicted Charlestown resident Alex S. Rolin on charges of murder and possession of a knife while committing a crime of violence. Rolin has remained in police custody since the incident, which occurred on Sept. 19 at his 279 Biscuit City Road home.
Court documents said an investigation determined that Rolin had stabbed his then-roommate, 45-year-old Gyra Pihlkrantz, in the chest during a domestic dispute. Rhode Island State Police, which served as the lead investigating agency, said troopers were called to the home, located at the southern end of the road near the intersection with Wordens Pond Road, along with Charlestown police, fire and ambulance personnel.
Emergency responders attempted to render aid to Pihlkrantz, and she was taken by ambulance to South County Hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
During an investigation, police said it was determined that Rolin had allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab Pihlkrantz in the chest. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident without further issues, the police said.
— Jason Vallee
