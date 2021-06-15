PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are up by 37 cents since the start of the year, but a projected increase in crude oil production could help provide some summer relief for motorists.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline remains unchanged over the past week at $2.96 per gallon, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast. The price is 4 cents higher than a month ago and 92 cents higher than on June 14, 2021.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 12 cents lower than the national average.
“Motorists are paying, on average, 37% more to fill up than the start of the year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases, as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer.”
AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to be 3 cents higher than last week at $3.08 a gallon. The national average price is 5 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
