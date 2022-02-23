STONINGTON — A fast-moving fire destroyed an unattached garage and heavily damaged a section of a home along Stanton Lane on Monday evening after erupting while residents were away, fire officials said.
Volunteers with Wequetequock Fire Department, with mutual aid from neighboring agencies including the Pawcatuck, Stonington Borough, North Stonington, Quiambaug and Center Groton fire departments, responded to reports from a passerby shortly after 5:30 p.m. of an active structure fire at a home at 53 Stanton Lane in Pawcatuck.
The fire was attacked using multiple lines and was extinguished in approximately 45 minutes, fire officials said. No injuries were reported in the response.
Fire officials said there was no one home when the fire erupted, likely beginning from within the unattached garage. Without early notification, the fire had spread considerably by the time firefighters arrived and caused significant damage to the garage, as well as to a portion of the home located nearby.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
According to Stonington GIS records, the 1.5 story, Cape Cod-style home was built in 1985 and is owned by Ross S. Butterworth, who purchased the property in 2016.
— Jason Vallee
