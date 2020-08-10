RICHMOND — A 29-year-old Foster man is facing charges after the police said emergency calls reporting a man was "slumped over the wheel" of a truck stopped in the middle of a New London Turnpike intersection last week led officers to find he was driving under the influence.
Scott Gushlaw was charged Aug. 4 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than .15. He was later released on a promise to appear for arraignment in Fourth Division District Court on Aug. 13, according to Rhode Island judicial records.
Richmond police were called to the New London Turnpike at the intersection with Dawley Park Road around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 for reports of a man passed out at the wheel of his pick-up truck. Officers arrived and woke up Gushlaw, who had two open beers and several small nip bottles of alcohol in plain view within the car. He showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.
He was taken to the Richmond Police Department and agreed to take a breathalyzer test, which returned blood-alcohol content readings of .153 and .157in separate phases.
— Jason Vallee
