PROVIDENCE — A Pawtucket man and former local Boy Scout leader convicted in 1999 of child molestation is facing new charges after a federal grand jury last week returned an indictment accusing him of abusing his role with the scouts and abusing a 13-year-old on several occasions during the 1980’s.
A Providence grand jury on Friday charged the man, 61-year-old Michael Chalk, with two counts of first-degree sexual assault. He was arraigned in Providence County Superior Court later that same day.
Court records show that Chalk, who served 20 years following his conviction in 1999, was remanded into state custody and continues to be held without bond at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston pending a bail review on Sept. 1.
“As alleged in the indictment, the charges against the defendant stem from assaults that took place in Central Falls between 1982 and 1984 against a male victim who was 13 years of age or younger,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell S. Weaver said in a joint press release.
“In court, the state alleged that at the time of the assault, the defendant was an adult leader in a local Boy Scout troop in Central Falls, and the victim was a youth member of the local troop. It was further alleged that the assaults took place at St. Matthew’s Church, where the Boy Scout troop held their meetings,” the statement continues.
Chalk was charged and convicted In 1999 of several counts of first-degree child molestation and sexual assault against three different minor male victims, who were all members of the Boy Scouts. As a result, he was sentenced to serve 20 years, followed by a 20-year suspended sentence.
Corporal Kyle Draper of the Rhode Island State Police and Special Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Burke are leading the investigation and prosecution of the case.
