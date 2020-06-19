CHARLESTOWN — A Westerly man who works at a local dental practice is facing charges after the police said he allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old patient.
The man, 31-year-old Kris Angelo Magbag, was charged on an arrest warrant May 4 with second-degree sexual assault. He was arraigned before a justice of the peace after turning himself in to the Charlestown police and was released on personal recognizance, according to Rhode Island court records. Magbag has denied the accusation.
Court and police records indicated that the charge stems from a complaint made by an 18-year-old patient of Arrowhead Dental Associates on South County Trail in Charlestown. Magbag worked for the family-owned dental practice in an aide's role, records indicate, but he has since been fired.
A police report indicated that the victim reported the incident shortly after a scheduled visit in April. The victim was given anesthesia, but filed a complaint immediately thereafter. Further details of the case were unavailable in court records.
In a statement to the media, Arrowhead Dental said the organization has taken action to protect its patients.
"A couple of months ago, Arrowhead Dental Associates was notified by the Charlestown Police that it had received a complaint about a former employee, and we cooperated with their investigation. We were concerned by this complaint against a trusted employee and the employee has denied the accusation. While the practice had not previously received notice of any complaint against the employee prior to the police contacting us, out of an abundance of caution, we have discontinued their employment with us. Out of privacy concerns, we cannot discuss any more details of the accusation or personnel decisions. Above all, we value the safety and care of patients and take pride in our service to our community. While we have yet to know the result of the investigation, an accusation of this kind affects us deeply, as we strive to create an atmosphere of safety and trust for patients," the statement reads.
The case has been transferred to Washington County Superior Court. Magbag is due back in court for a felony screening on Aug. 7, court records show.
