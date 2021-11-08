WAKEFIELD — A 58-year-old Massachusetts man and former staff member at Camp Yawgoog in Hopkinton is facing charges after he was indicted last week in connection with the 1986 sexual assault of a boy who was under the age of 13.
Richard McGrath, of Charlton, Mass., was arraigned in Providence Monday on one count of second-degree child molestation. He did not enter a plea at his initial hearing and was later released on personal recognizance.
Court records show that McGrath was charged after a grand jury returned a formal indictment against him last Wednesday. He had formally turned himself in Monday, leading to his arraignment in Washington County Superior Court.
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a press release that the charge stems from actions while he was a staff member at the Yawgoog Scout Reservation in the Rockville section of Hopkinton, which is operated by the Boy Scouts of America, in 1986.
Due to the nature of the case, which was sealed under court order, further details of the incident were not released on Monday.
“This office is committed, in partnership with the Rhode Island State Police, to the thorough investigation of all allegations of child sexual abuse, whether those allegations involve recent conduct or conduct dating back decades,” said Attorney General Neronha.
“Far too many children in Rhode Island are subjected to such criminal misconduct; we have brought nearly 400 cases alleging the sexual assault of a child by an adult over the past five years alone. I am grateful to the Rhode Island State Police and this office’s Special Victims Unit for their continued strong work to protect Rhode Island’s most vulnerable victims,” Neronha said.
As a condition of bail, the court issued a no contact order between McGrath and his alleged victim as a condition of his bail. McGrath is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on Jan. 4, 2022, in Washington County Superior Court.
For Camp Yawgoog, the arrest marks the second in recent years related to accusations of sexual assault by former staff members. Exeter resident James Glawson, a former chaplain for the Yawgoog Scout Reservation, was sentenced in January to serve 40 years in prison after he agreed to plead no contest to on multiple counts of first-degree sexual assault.
The 76-year-old Glawson, who was affiliated with the Scouts from 1980 until 2018, was arrested in February 2019 and charged with the sexual assault of five victims ranging from 10 to 16 years old. Each of the instances were believed to have occurred at Glawson’s home while he was a Scout leader and each victim was connected to Boy Scout groups in Rhode Island, court documents show.
During the Rhode Island State Police investigation, five victims came forward accusing him of sexual assault between 1981 and 1987, as well as a group home resident between 2018 and 2019.
