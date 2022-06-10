STONINGTON — A late-May compliance inspection conducted by Stonington police as part of the state’s tobacco prevention and enforcement program yielded the issuance of five citations to businesses not adhering to laws preventing the sale of tobacco and e-cigarette products to those under the age of 21.
Stonington police said in a press release Friday that the agency, in partnership with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, conducted the unannounced checks on May 25 at 14 businesses stretching across the entire community. The effort led to officers issuing five citations to clerks who were responsible for selling the products without properly IDing the customer.
Businesses cited for improper sale of tobacco include Bestway on Liberty Street; Chucky’s Shell on Greenmanville Avenue; Mobil on West Broad Street; Henny Penny Shell on Roosevelt Avenue; and Mobil on East Main Street.
Those who were found to be compliant include the Stonington Village Pond Mart on Stonington Road; Citgo on Stonington Road; Mobil Mart on Whitehall Avenue; Honey Plus on South Broad Street; Chucky’s on South Broad Street; and O’Keefe’s Discount Liquors on South Broad Street. It was unclear where additional compliance inspections may have taken place.
Retailers are required by Connecticut state law to inspect a photo ID for anyone who appears to be under the age of 30. The clerks in violation were each considered first-time offenders, officials indicated, and were issued citations for sale of tobacco to a person under 21.
The infraction carries a $300 penalty under Connecticut statutes.
Although the 64% compliance rate still showed a need to educate retailers and improve compliance, officials said the results were a marked improvement over a similar compliance inspection held last June. In 2021, police and state authorities visited only eight establishments and were forced to call it a day after finding six violations.
For more information about the compliance program, visit www.ct.gov/dmhas/tpep.
