NORTH STONINGTON — Police and firefighters rescued four hikers, two adults and two children, on Saturday afther the family got lost while hiking along Lantern Hill
First responders with area towns including North Stonington, Groton, Ledyard and Connecticut State Police were called Saturday evening after receiving reports of the lost family. The family was "not in distress," officials said, and the hikers were able to be located after they could be heard by first reponders when calling for them.
The family was were evaluated by EMS personnel, but no injuries were reported.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.