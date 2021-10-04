WESTERLY — A Pawcatuck man who had been detained in Connecticut as a fugitive from justice following a Sept. 20 robbery at Danny's Bar has been returned to Rhode Island and ordered held in lieu of bond.
Casey M. Blanchard, 35, of 210 Liberty St., waived his right to an extradition hearing in New London Superior Court on Friday and was turned over to Westerly police and arraigned on charges of second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He appeared in Fourth Division District Court for a bail hearing Monday and was ordered held in lieu of a $30,000 court-set bond.
Blanchard had not posted bond as of 4 p.m. and remains in custody at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, according to state judicial records.
A second suspect in the incident, 32-year-old Daniel L. Hardison, was taken into custody in Stonington on Sept. 25 and remains in custody in lieu of a $75,000 as a fugitive from justice. Hardison, also of 210 Liberty St., is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court for a disposition hearing on Oct. 27, according to Connecticut judicial records. Westerly police said once returned, Hardison will also face robbery and conspiracy charges.
The arrest stem from a Sept. 20 incident at Danny's Bar on Railroad Avenue around closing time According to a police report, officers were initially called for a reported disturbance just after 1 a.m. and spoke to a bartender who told the police that two men, Hardison and co-defendant Casey Blanchard, had started to argue loudly before leaving suddenly and skipping out on a $100 tab.
The police said that bartender agreed not to press charges if the two returned to pay their tab, and a witness told police he knew the men and would get a message to them.
Hardison and Blanchard allegedly returned to the bar and Hardison knocked on the door before physically assaulting the bartender. He propped the door for Blanchard, the police said, and the two took $1,287 from the cash register before then fleeing on foot. The police said during the robbery, Hardison pointed to his waistband several times, telling the bartender he had a gun and would shoot the bartender if he did not comply.
The incident was captured on surveillance camera provided by the bar, the police said.
Hardison and Blanchard were located a short time later near Evans Mobil on West Broad Street by officers with the Stonington Police Department. Blanchard was taken into custody, but Hardison fled on foot and was able to elude arrest but was taken into custody five days later.
