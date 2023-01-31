WESTERLY — Firefighters, police and ambulance personnel worked quickly Monday to rescue an unidentified person from the Pawcatuck River.
Members of the Westerly and Pawcatuck fire departments, aided by Stonington police and personnel with Westerly Ambulance Corps, responded just after 1 p.m. after reports of a person who appeared to be struggling in the river in the area of White Rock Road.
Fire officials said arriving units were able to locate the victim, and with the help of water units from both fire departments, brought the person to shore. No serious injuries were reported.
The identity of the person rescued was not released by police, fire and ambulance officials.
— Jason Vallee
