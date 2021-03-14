HOPKINTON — Firefighters are asking residents to be cautious and avoid burning outdoors due to a high fire danger, a request that comes after firefighters on Saturday battled a shed fire along North Drive that had spread to a home and a large brush fire reported an hour later that impacted about half an acre of land along West Street.
Firefighters said there were no reported injuries in either response — both took place early Saturday afternoon — and both scenes were cleared in under two hours.
Ashaway firefighters were called to a reported shed fire at a North Drive home around 12:30 p.m. Smoke from the fire, which could be seen from Foxwoods Resort Casino property in North Stonington, bellowed into the air and could be seen by firefighters long before arriving at the home.
Officials said when the first firefighters arrived at the property, the fire had started to spread, damaging a boat and threatening to jump to the nearby home. Firefighters were able to establish an attack and used a deck gun in order to combat the threat and extinguish any flames alon the side of the house.
The shed and boat sustained extensive damage, while the house sustained only minor damage. Firefighters were able to clear from the scene after about 1.5 hours.
North Stoninton and Hope Valley-Wyoming firefighters provided mutual aid during the response. Ashaway Ambulance, Hopkinton police, state Department of Environmental Protection personnel and staff with the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal also aided in the response.
Before those at the shed fire were even able to clear, volunteers in Asahaway were dispatched to a second reported fire on West Street. According to officials, dispacthers alerted firefighters after it was determined that a large brush fire had erpupted in a wooded area.
First responders arrived to find approximately half an acre of land impacted by the fire, and firefighters quickly set up a perimeter to prevent firther spread of the flames. Firefighters were then able to entinguish the blaze in approximately 30 minutes, officials said.
In posts late Saturday on Facebook, the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association said wind played a role in both fires and related responses. The association urged residents to avoid outdoors fires and other burning in the coming days due to the ongoing risks.
"With the dry, warm, and windy conditions, residents are asked not to burn outside," the association said.
