STONINGTON — No injuries were reported, but a home along Church Street sustained damage following an early morning fire in the basement of the three-story building.
Stonington Borough firefighters, aided in response by members of the Wequetequock, Pawcatuck and Old Mystic fire departments, Stonington police and personnel with Stonington Ambulance and Mystic River Ambulance, were called to the home around 2 a.m., officials confirmed.
Arriving firefighters found heavy flames in the basement area of the house, and a first alarm response was activated. Firefighters were able to contain and douse the blaze without it extending toward upper floors, officials said.
Due to combinations of fire, water and smoke damage, residents were expected to be displaced for at least a short time. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, but officials said it appeared to be accidental in nature.
— Jason Vallee
