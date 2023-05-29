HOPKINTON — Firefighters doused a Memorial Day fire on Monday afternoon after the blaze erupted in an outdoor shed structure at Maple Lawn Farms on Main Street.
Volunteers with the Ashaway and Hope Valley fire departments, with mutual aid from the Westerly, Pawcatuck and North Stonington fire departments, all responded to reports of an active structure fire at the farm, located at 611 Main St., around 1 p.m. Members of the Hopkinton Police Department and Ashaway and Hope Valley ambulance corps assisted in the response as well.
According to officials, a shed-like structure on the property was caught on fire and the blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes once firefighters arrived. Firefighters remained on scene into the afternoon and a fire marshal was called to investigate.
No injuries were reported, although officials indicated there was damage to the shed and its contents. Further details were not immediately available.
— Jason Vallee
