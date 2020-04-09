CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Cross' Mills Fire Department extinguished a blaze that erupted after a one-car crash along Post Road Tuesday and had spread into a nearby brushline.
Firefighters, Charlestown police and personnel with the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service were called to the intersection of Route 1 and General Stanton Lane after receiving several 911 calls reporting a car on fire.
First responders arrived to find the car fully engulfed, with flames spreading into the nearby brushline. Occupants of the car had already escaped, fire officials said, and no injuries were reported. The fire was quickly extinguished without further issue.
Firefighters said Tuesday's response followed several 911 calls, but a few people had called the station directly to report the incident. Due to social distancing efforts, the stations do not currently remain staffed during non-emergencies, with volunteers responding directly from home.
"Given that we are an unmanned fire station (our members respond from home when a call is dispatched), we ask that you call 911 when reporting an emergency, as there is no guarantee that we will be at the station to answer your call," the Cross' Mills Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
— Jason Vallee
