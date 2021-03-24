WESTERLY — A fire that erupted within debris inside a town tractor-trailer at the Westerly Transfer Station Tuesday night was contained to the debris, helping to limit damage to the property.
Westerly firefighters, with the assistance or mutual aid from surrounding companies who helped respond to other calls, responded to the transfer station on Larry Hirsch Lane just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening for reports of a large, unknown type of fire. Responding firefighters arrived to find a blaze within one of the large tractor trailer dump trucks used to transfer waste.
“The fire was in the trailer portion which was loaded with construction debris,” the Westerly Fire Department said in a press release. “The trailer contents were burning heavily and Westerly firefighters used Ladder 1 to knock down the heavy fire in the trailer.”
Fire officials said transfer station staff assisted by responding to dump and spread out debris so that firefighters could extinguish the blaze and combat hot spots. The department was able to use two foam-capable hand-lines to extinguish the blaze.
Damage was confined to the debris, officials said. No cause has been determined.
— Jason Vallee
