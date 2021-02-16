NORTH STONINGTON — A Providence-New London Turnpike home sustained damage after a fire erupted on the second-floor on Tuesday afternoon, but officials said the blaze was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Firefighters with the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department were called to a single-family home at 61 Providence-New London Turnpike around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. The first arriving responders reported an active fire within the home, triggering dispatchers to signal a first alarm and call for mutual aid from surrounding communities.
Command staff were able to utilize early arriving responders to begin attacking the fire directly, officials said, and a search team was able to clear the home to assure there was no one trapped inside. With secondary responders joining the battle, the fire was knocked down in approximately 15 minutes.
North Stonington firefighters were assisted by mutual aid responses from volunteers with the Ashaway, Hope Valley-Wyoming, Pawcatuck, Wequetequock, Mystic, Mashantucket and Poquetanuck fire departments. Personnel with Mystic River Ambulance and North Stonington Ambulance also responded, but officials said there were no injuries to report.
All mutual aid, with the exception of Pawcatuck and Wequetequock, were released from the scene by 4 p.m. Firefighters with the Mystic Fire Department also provided coverage for North Stonington during the response.
The three-bedroom home where the fire took place was built in 1982 and purchased by Loren Frank Masog in 2015, town GIS records show.
The fire scene was turned over to a state fire marshal and the Connecticut State Police late Tuesday afternoon. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
