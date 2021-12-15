NORTH STONINGTON — Firefighters extinguished a blaze Wednesday at the Chucky’s Shell at the intersection of Route 2 and Mystic Road that was first reported in an office before spreading into the roof, challenging responders as they fought the fire from above.
North Stonington volunteer firefighters were first dispatched at 11:48 a.m. after receiving an emergency call reporting a fire within the office section of the main building at Chucky’s Shell, 1 Mystic Road. Due to concerns over potential for gasoline exposure — the location serves as home to both a convenience store and gas station — the department immediately called for mutual aid from surrounding communities.
Old Mystic, Mystic, Ashaway, Voluntown, Pawcatuck, Center Groton and Gales Ferry fire departments all initially responded alongside Connecticut State Police and personnel with the North Stonington Ambulance Association.
According to fire officials, a responding engine reported heavy smoke emanating from two sides of the building. The department immediately began securing the perimeter to protect against spread towards the gasoline tanks and attacked the fire from multiple sides.
The department called for staff with Eversource to respond on a “priority 1,” and the utility responded and was able to cut electric services to aid in the response.
The fire in the office portion of the building was quickly extinguished, but overhaul efforts led to the discovery just moments later that the fire had already spread into the roof-line and a secondary response was initiated.
Due to the angle of the fire, the department called for additional mutual aid including towers from the Mashantucket Pequot Fire Department and Wequetequock fire departments, and attacked the fire from overhead.
The efforts allowed responders to contain and eventually extinguish the blaze approximately 55 minutes after the first firefighter arrived on scene.
A secondary overhaul around 12:50 p.m. showed the fire to be knocked down, officials confirmed. Firefighters were working to continue ventilating the building as of 1:10 p.m., but most mutual aid had been released.
Staff with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, staff with the Ledge Light Health District, a fire inspector and a building official were all called to respond. The building official, who was unavailable, responded remotely through cell phone.
No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.