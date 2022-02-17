HOPKINTON — A barn at a Main Street home in Ashaway is considered a complete loss and animals have been displaced following a Tuesday morning fire that was reported by a passerby.
Members of the Ashaway Fire Department, with mutual aid from the Hope Valley, Dunn’s Corners and Westerly fire departments, as well as Hopkinton police and personnel with the Ashaway Ambulance Association, were dispatched to Main Street late in the morning after a passerby walked into the station to report an active fire at a nearby address.
Special Signal Providence Canteen also provided rehab services for firefighters during the response.
Firefighters located the blaze within the barn of a home off Main Street, Ashaway fire officials said, and a first alarm was signaled. The fire had already spread through a large portion of the 40-foot by 20-foot barn and officials said animals did suffer from smoke inhalation. It was unclear what animals were found or whether any had died.
With the help of mutual aid, fire officials said the blaze was quickly brought under control and overhaul completed. The fire did not impact the home on the property and residents were not displaced, officials said.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
— Jason Vallee
