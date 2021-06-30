The Fourth of July is often celebrated as an outdoor holiday, with summer fun including cook outs and fireworks or sparkler displays. Members of the Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control and Connecticut’s Office of the State Fire Marshal are urging residents to remain "fire safe" throughout the holiday weekend.
Alan Zygmunt, public education coordinator for the Connecticut Fire Academy, said residents are urged to beware of a fireworks restrictions and take proper precautions to make sure summer fun doesn't end with a trip to the hospital or worse.
“This time of year is always busy for fire departments,” Zygmunt said. “This is due to three popular summertime activities; fireworks, outdoor grilling and campfires.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks remains a primary cause of injuries and damage. Fireworks were cited as the cause of 19,500 fires in 2018, with 9,100 injuries sourced to fireworks accidents.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a press release that residents should remain aware and adhere to restrictions. Fireworks are illegal in Connecticut with the exception of sparklers and fountains for those 16 or older. In most cases, officials said a pyrotechnic display is best left to professionals.
For those using sparklers or fountains, Zygmunt said in a press release that it is important to remember that they produce very hot sparks that can cause permanent burn damage and eye injuries and should never be lit indoors or by dry grass.
Another top cause of injuries in the summer are related to grills and campfires. Fire officials urged caution in grilling, and to make sure steps are taken to reduce risks and help keep the burgers coming this holiday weekend.
Those who are grilling should remain at least 10 feet from any building and always make sure that when using a gas grill, the connection between the propane tank and fuel line are properly secured and venturi tubes are not blocked. Any coals from a charcoal grill or debris should be disposed of properly where they may safely cool.
For those having a campfire, officials said it will be important to make sure that the fire pit is regulation and allowed in the community. Campfires should be built using only clean, non-processed wood and should be kept away from areas with dry grass and leaves. A campfire should never be left unattended.
For more information on summer outdoor fire safety, visit https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes.
